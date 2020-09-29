Newton Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, Newton has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $775,956.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.01586115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180668 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.