New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NPA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. New Providence Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

