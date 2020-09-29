Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.11. Nevada Energy Metals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 34,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $523,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

About Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.