Neutrino USD Achieves Market Cap of $30.81 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00261580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.01595984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00179228 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 30,958,513 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

