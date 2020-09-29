NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Announces Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 11,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $31,864.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

