NervGen Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NervGen Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. NervGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.37.

NervGen Pharma (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NervGen Pharma in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NervGen Pharma Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

