Navistar International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,072 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 686% compared to the typical daily volume of 391 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Navistar International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Navistar International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.72 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.