National Bank Financial Upgrades Cascades (TSE:CAS) to Outperform Market Weight

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.
Shares of CAS opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
