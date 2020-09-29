National Bank Financial Upgrades Cascades (TSE:CAS) to Outperform Market Weight

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.