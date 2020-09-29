Natera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 547 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $572,922.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,324 shares of company stock worth $9,094,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Natera by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 67.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

