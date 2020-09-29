Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBRV. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

NBRV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

