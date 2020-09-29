Myovant Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,648 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 1,568 call options.

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,646.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $156,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYOV traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 299,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

