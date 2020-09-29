Murray International Trust plc (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MYI opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 955.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 957. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.64. Murray International Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 658 ($8.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98).

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, with a total value of £1,060.40 ($1,385.60).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

