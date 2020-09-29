Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.31 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.11 or 0.04786701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

