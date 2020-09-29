Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Msci posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at $103,024,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Msci by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Msci by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Msci by 10.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Msci during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Msci by 5.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.67. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,899. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.30. Msci has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

