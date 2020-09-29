Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.61

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 135122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. 86 Research began coverage on Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Momo by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

