Moin (MOIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $454.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Moin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $27,350.45 and approximately $454.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001882 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,496,036 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

