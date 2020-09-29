Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Jane Hewitt Buys 20,000 Shares

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Jane Hewitt purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,800.00 ($29,857.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.61.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
