MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 2,000 shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,654.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.06% of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

