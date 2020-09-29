MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSVB opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,654.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.06% of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

