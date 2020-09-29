MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MSVB opened at $12.90 on Friday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 2,000 shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,654.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.06% of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

