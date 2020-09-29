MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,654.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.06% of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

