Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $5-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Shares of MU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 1,673,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,681,969. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.