Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

MFGP opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

