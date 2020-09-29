Michael Bohm Purchases 200,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Michael Bohm bought 200,000 shares of Mincor Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$179,200.00 ($128,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.62.

About Mincor Resources

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

