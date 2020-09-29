Michael Bohm Purchases 200,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Michael Bohm bought 200,000 shares of Mincor Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$179,200.00 ($128,000.00).
The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.62.
About Mincor Resources
