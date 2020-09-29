Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 139,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,016. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

