MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MCBS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MetroCity Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.