Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Methes Energies International stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Methes Energies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Methes Energies International
