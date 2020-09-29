Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 48.1%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) traded up 48.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. 112,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 71,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and a P/E ratio of -50.59.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.