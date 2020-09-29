Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in September

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medley Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of MDLY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 10,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,490. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Medley Management has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

