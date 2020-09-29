MediBloc [QRC20] Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,675.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.03314538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.02123008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00423790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00895774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00549866 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

