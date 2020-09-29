Maverick Chain Hits Market Cap of $217,999.45 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $217,999.45 and approximately $2,188.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

