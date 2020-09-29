Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Marriott have underperformed the industry so far this year, continuous focus on expansion initiatives and digital innovation is likely to benefit the company going forward. Also, increased focus on the company’s loyalty program Marriott Bonvoy, bode well. Meanwhile, the company has bolstered its liquidity to manage the coronavirus pandemic. Earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, dismal RevPAR and occupancy rates on account of coronavirus pandemic, remains a concern. Although the company is witnessing steady recovery in the U.S. and China markets, RevPAR and occupancy rate are still well below the pre-pandemic era. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.04.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,730 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Marriott International by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,097 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

