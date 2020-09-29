MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MARKS & SPENCER/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

