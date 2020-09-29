MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $422.89.

Shares of MKTX opened at $476.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

