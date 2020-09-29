Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

