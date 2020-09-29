Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.