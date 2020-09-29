Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Mamamancini’s stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 410.82%. Research analysts predict that Mamamancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

