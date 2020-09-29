Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Buy by B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 995.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $3,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

