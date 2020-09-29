Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in September

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $626.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.