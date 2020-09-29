LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

9/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

8/3/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

