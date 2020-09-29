LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/21/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.
- 9/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/6/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 8/3/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
NYSE LYB traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.