Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCDX remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 55,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,898. Lucid has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Lucid Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

