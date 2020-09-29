Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.90). Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOVE. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,322,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Lovesac by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 100,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lovesac by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $377.59 million, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

