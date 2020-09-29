Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Loncar China Biopharma ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Loncar China Biopharma ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

