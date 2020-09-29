Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.10-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.43.

Shares of LAD traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 183,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,671. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.33. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $278.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

