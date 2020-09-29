LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $52,613.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092534 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,043,481,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,901,674 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

