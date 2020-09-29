Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $798.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to post $798.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.82 million and the lowest is $727.10 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $983.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.91 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

