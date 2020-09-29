Lion One Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Short Interest Update

Lion One Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNAUF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lion One Metals from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on shares of Lion One Metals in a research note on Friday.

Lion One Metals stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Lion One Metals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lion One Metals

