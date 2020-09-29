Linde (LIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Linde has set its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance at 7.60-7.80 EPS and its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance at 1.90-1.95 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Linde stock opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

