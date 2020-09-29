LINA Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $7,402.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.49 or 0.04838315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033870 BTC.

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,874,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

