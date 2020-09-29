Lightstreams (PHT) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $3,861.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.18 or 0.04804684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.