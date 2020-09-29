Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

